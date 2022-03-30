UPDATE: 2 in custody after high-speed pursuit through parts of Montgomery County ends

UPDATE @ 1:30 p.m.:

Two people are in police custody after officers said a car rammed a police cruiser during a traffic stop and led officers on a lengthy pursuit through Montgomery County.

>> ‘It was crazy;’ Man walks miles home after crashing into creek overnight

The incident first started in Dayton at the intersection of Salem Avenue and Philadelphia Drive around 11:50 a.m. with officers attempting to stop, Dayton police told News Center 7.

The driver of the car, who was not identified, put the car in reverse, ramming into the Dayton police cruiser and driving away from the scene. The cruiser ramming prompted officers to give chase with speeds in the pursuit reaching at least 85 mph, according to police scanner traffic.

The pursuit continued through several parts of Montgomery County before the driver turned onto Birch Drive, a dead-end street near Wagner Ford and Needmore Roads. The driver and passenger inside ran from the car however both were taken into custody by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were in the area.

>> 1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Harrison Township

The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital for observational purposes.

Officers said they recovered drugs inside the car after the pursuit ended.

No other injuries were reported and additional details were not released.