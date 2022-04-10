Deputies: 21-year-old arrested for raping, assaulting Henry County teen

Henry County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 21-year-old man they believe lured a teenage girl to a wooded area and lake where they said he attacked and raped her.

Deputies said the incident happened on March 15 and they arrested 21-year-old Trenton Carmichael on April 8.

They said Carmichael lured the teen through social media, presenting himself as an 18-year old. He allegedly provided a Lyft ride to the girl to get her to the wooded area. Deputies said once the Lyft driver left, the girl tried to get away after she realized Carmichael was older than he said.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said their Special Investigations Unit is looking deeper into Carmichael’s past as they believe he might have previously lured someone to him and attacked.

“Situations of this magnitude break your heart. Speaking as a father, I have daughters and you want nothing more than to protect them,” said Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett. “I can’t urge parents enough to monitor online activity and educate their children about the dangers of social media and predators.”

Carmichael is currently being held in the Henry County jail where he is facing one count of rape, sodomy and aggravated assault.

