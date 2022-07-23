Deputies: 3 arrested in connection with meth trafficking ring in Burke, Caldwell counties

Three people were arrested in connection with a methamphetamine trafficking ring in Burke and Caldwell counties, deputies said Wednesday.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on July 19, Caldwell County deputies stopped and arrested Eric Dale Jones and Roy Sheldon Morris as they were driving through Sawmills, North Carolina. Narcotic agents saw them at a known meth dealers house in Burke County.

Shortly after, authorities obtained a warrant to search Dylan McBryar’s home in Burke County. He was at the house when the search was executed. Inside the house, agents found and seized 600 grams of meth, over $12,000 and five firearms.

ALSO READ: Homeowner disputes ‘drug house’ sign in yard posted by Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office

Jones, 36, was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic. Jones has a bond set a $500,000. Morris, 43, was arrested for possession of meth and his bond is $10,000.

McBryar was charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. He was given a $750,000 bond.

All three men are being held at the Caldwell Detention Center.

“This was a significant hit on the local meth trade,” Sheriff Alan Jones said. “Great job by all agencies pulling resources together to put yet another meth dealer out of business.”

By the end of the investigation, over 7.5 pounds of meth, five firearms, ammunition and over $26,000 were seized. According to the North Carolina State Drug Guidelines, the street value of the drugs seized was $516,150.

No other details have been released.

(WATCH BELOW: Health officials visit restaurant after customers say they got treats possibly laced with drugs)