Deputies: 3 arrested from deadly shooting after community event at park in Orange County

Deputies in Orange County have arrested three men after a deadly shooting at a park over the weekend.

Deputies said the shooting happened Saturday around 7:18 p.m. at Tildenville Park on Shongi Avenue in Winter Garden.

Investigators said Elijuah Peterson died after being shot and another victim, a man in his 30s, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said they arrested Zachary Staffine and charged him with first-degree murder.

David Manuel was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, and Jason Owens was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

Witnesses at the park said the shooting happened shortly after an event calling for unity in the community.

