WATCH: Video shows 3 suspects using pickup truck to steal ATM from Chase bank in Orlando

Deputies have made an arrest in what they say was a brazen ATM theft in Orange County.

According to deputies, Deontrae Walden, 23, Carlos Reed, Jr., 22, and Wendell Harp, Jr., 23, are the men caught on video using a pickup to tear open an ATM at the Chase Bank on East Colonial Drive and make off with the cash.

ARRESTED: Deontrae Walden, 23, Carlos Reed, Jr., 22, & Wendell Harp, Jr., 23, after they brazenly stole from a Chase Bank ATM on E. Colonial Dr. Their charges: Burglary of Structure, Grand Theft & Criminal Mischief. The 3 are suspected of similar crimes in other areas of Florida. pic.twitter.com/bxXe1Gnroy — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 27, 2022

Investigators believe the trio is also responsible for similar crimes throughout Central Florida.

Deontrae Walden, 23, Carlos Reed, Jr., 22, & Wendell Harp, Jr., 23, are accused of stealing from a Chase Bank ATM on East Colonial Drive

All three men were booked into the Orange County jail and charged with burglary of a structure, grand theft and criminal mischief.

