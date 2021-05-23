Deputies: 3 found shot to death in Peru home

May 23—PERU — Deputies found three people shot to death in a home in Peru on Friday after a family member wasn't able to get in touch with them, according to WTHR.

The Miami County Sheriff's Office told WTHR a family member asked deputies to go to the family's home and check on them.

Deputies went to the home and discovered the bodies of three victims who had died from what appeared to be fatal gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff's office.

A joint investigation on the deaths has been launched by the sheriff's department, Indiana State Police and the Miami County Coroner's Office.

Authorities said they are withholding the identities of the three who died pending further investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone with information concerning this matter to contact the Miami County Sheriff's Office at (765) 472-1322 or the Indiana State Police at (765) 473-6666.