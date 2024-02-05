Deputies say 32-year-old felon abandoned children after hit and run

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies were sent to a traffic collision in the 300 block of Deer Park Road around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.

Witnesses told law enforcement that a man driving a 2007 Dodge van had escaped after crashing into a parked truck with enough force to rotate it 90 degrees into a driveway.

A 2-year-old and 1-year-old were found abandoned inside the crashed van. Officials say the children were in car seats, however, they were not properly attached.

Both children were taken to Olympic Medical Center where they were eventually cleared.

“The children were released to their mother, 25-year-old Lathina Swagerty of Port Angeles after she arrived at the hospital a short time later,” said a spokesperson. “Swagerty told deputies that the male driving the van was a friend who lives in Tacoma.”

“This statement was later discovered to be false,” they continued.

Witnesses said a man with long hair ran from the crash. He was seen throwing a handgun into an open dumpster near the scene before escaping towards the woods.

A gun was found in the dumpster.

As deputies investigated, they began to expect 32-year-old convicted felon Cody Runnion based on items found in the van.

“Runnion was not the individual that Swagerty had previously named as being the driver of the vehicle,” said a spokesperson. “Runnion matched the description witnesses provided, which was also consistent with the video of the male seen fleeing the scene of the collision, abandoning the two children.”

Deputies tracked Swagerty and Runnion to a motel in Sequim around 4 a.m. on Sunday. When they did, Swagerty told deputies that Runnion was not in the motel room. Shortly after he was caught trying to escape.

Runnion was arrested for hit and run, abandonment, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Swagerty was arrested for lying to law enforcement. Both Swagerty and Runnion were booked into Clallam County Jail.

The children were later found staying with friends of Swagerty’s in Port Angeles. Both children were released to Child Protective Services.