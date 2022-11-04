Deputies: 4 dead, one injured in early morning shooting inside Orange County home
Deputies are investigating an early morning shooting that left four people dead and another person injured at an Orange County home Friday.
According to the sheriff’s office, a woman showed up at a house off Myers Drive just after 4 a.m. claiming she had been shot.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
When deputies arrived at the home where the woman was shot, they found four people dead inside the home.
Early this morning, deputies responded to a home on Myers Drive and found four people dead inside after one woman who was shot there went to a neighbor's home for help. Detectives believe everyone is accounted for & there is no danger to the community. Updates to come. pic.twitter.com/9hXoJxDjnD
— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) November 4, 2022
Read: Displaced residents of Good Samaritan moving to new accommodations Friday
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Detectives did not know if all the victims inside the home were related, only that the investigation was in the early stages.
Read: Marion County man arrested for showing gun on Snapchat, says he is ‘stereotyped as a school shooter’
Stay with WFTV.com for updates on this developing story.
See map of area below:
Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.