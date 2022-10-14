Deputies: 6 arrested in DeBary drug house raid

Six people were arrested on drug charges after Volusia County deputies raided a suspected drug house in DeBary on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said it had received numerous complaints from residents about possible drug activity at a home off Amigos Road in DeBary.

When deputies raided the home, they found 14 people living inside the home in “deplorable conditions.”

Investigators said residents were using makeshift electrical lines and a generator to power the home.

Deputies said they found heroin, fentanyl, and several other drugs during a search of the home.

DeBary code enforcement and building officials determined the home was uninhabitable and boarded up all the doors and windows.

