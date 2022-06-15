Deputies find abandoned infant twins after mom crashes car on I-20 in East Texas

A woman was arrested overnight after she allegedly abandoned her twin infants on Interstate 20 in East Texas after crashing her vehicle, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

One baby was found in the crashed vehicle, which appeared to be totaled, according to authorities.

The second infant was finally located after an almost two-hour search of the woods and areas near Interstate 20 in Harrison County, which is about 185 miles east of Fort Worth.

Several authorities from East Texas agencies searched for the twins, according to a Facebook post by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have not released the name of the mother or what charges she faces in the incident.

Overnight, deputies were alerted by motorists that a woman was running into traffic on I-20.

A few minutes later, troopers found the woman, who authorities said appeared to be “under the influence of some chemical intoxicant.”

The woman was arrested and taken to the back of a HCSO patrol car, where she told authorities that she had been driving when her vehicle broke down, and her 6-month-old twins were still in the car.

At that time, there was no car found in the area.

Deputies and troopers searched the scene, and they found her vehicle crashed on a south service road near I-20.

The vehicle appeared to have crashed through the end of a road barricade, deputies said.

One child was found in the vehicle, and authorities called for paramedics. The second infant was found two hours later in the area.