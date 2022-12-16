Deputies accuse man of burglarizing a Midlands church

A man was arrested after allegedly burglarizing a Midlands church.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it arrested Matthew Christopher Temples, 34, and charged him with burglary and possession of cocaine.

According to the sheriff’s office, it received a complaint on Dec. 14 that a church on C.R. Koon Highway in Newberry County had been burglarized. A laptop computer, money, a guitar and some other items had been taken.

The sheriff’s office said officials at the church were able to provide security footage of the suspect going inside the church. A description of the suspect went out to deputies, and an investigator reportedly recalled recently seeing someone who matched the description.

Deputies later made contact with the suspect at a Walmart store, and he allegedly had the church laptop in his possession. He was placed under arrest, and cocaine was allegedly discovered in his possession during a search.

“This is a prime example of an individual having no respect for property, even that of a religious establishment,” Sheriff Lee Foster said in a statement. “We are very thankful for surveillance cameras and the attention our deputies give to their surroundings. The technology, deputies being aware of the crime and understanding the community and a quick response resulted in an arrest and recovery of property.”

Temples was being held at the Newberry County Detention Center as of Friday morning.