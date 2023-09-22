Deputies accuse Victorville woman of attempted murder after stabbing victim in face

An argument led to a 19-year-old woman stabbing someone in the face at a home in Victorville, according to deputies.

On Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a verbal altercation in the 12300 block of Roadrunner Lane.

Deputies determined that an altercation between Aniyah Arlene Wright and the victim had escalated. Wright then grabbed a knife from the kitchen and charged toward family members inside the home, police reported.

To protect residents, the victim tackled Wright and held her down. Wright then stabbed the victim in the face, sheriff’s officials said.

The victim fled the home and called 911. They were later flown to a nearby trauma center.

Wright was arrested the same day in the 15400 block of Nisqualli Road in Victorville, according to sheriff’s officials.

She was booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of attempted homicide. On Friday, she remained at the Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center, with bail set at $1 million.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Victorville sheriff’s station at 760-241-2911 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Deputies accuse Victorville woman of attempted murder after stabbing