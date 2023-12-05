Deputies allegedly assaulted by woman at Augusta elementary school

An Augusta woman was arrested on Nov. 28 after allegedly assaulting Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies at A. Dorothy Hains Elementary School.

Tyara Ramsey, 32, of Augusta, is charged with five counts of felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer, according to arrest warrants.

At about 6 p.m. Nov. 28, Ramsey allegedly pushed and kicked deputies as they were trying to detain her, according to warrants.

While attempting to handcuff her, she also allegedly swung one of her handcuffed arms at an investigator, according to warrants.

Arrest warrants didn't include many details about why Ramsey was placed under arrest. The Augusta Chronicle requested the incident report on Tuesday, but did not receive an immediate response.

