Deputies: Armed, dangerous man leaves Xenia Twp. area after reportedly stealing vehicle
Mar. 2—The Greene County Sheriff's Office reported that a possibly armed and dangerous man has left Xenia Twp., possibly in a stolen vehicle.
At 9 p.m. Sunday, the Greene County Sheriff's Office responded to Gravel Pit Road to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was found on Hoop Road, abandoned with a gun on the seat of the car. The suspect is a 33-year-old white man with short hair and a white shirt, a release from the Greene County Sheriff's Office reported.
An alert was sent to residents in a one-mile radius of Hoop Road where the man was believed to be, according to 911 dispatchers. Residents in the area were encouraged to lock their doors and stay inside while deputies searched the area.
Just before 10:30 a.m. Monday, the Greene County Sheriff's Office responded to the 1300 block of Hoop Road on a report of a person that fit the suspect's description who was walking through a yard. Greene County deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers searched the area and OSHP provided an airplane to search, however, the suspect was not located.
Deputies also took a report of a stolen vehicle in the area and it is believed the suspect may have fled the area in a stolen vehicle. The keys were reportedly in the vehicle, the Greene County Sheriff's Office said.