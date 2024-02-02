Deputies: 'Armed and dangerous' man who shot at Shasta sheriff's flying drone on the loose

Shasta County sheriff's officials are warning the public to stay away from a man who allegedly shot one of the department's flying drones because he is considered armed and dangerous.

Sheriff's deputies were out on Dersch Road near Colley Lane east of Anderson shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday using a flying drone to do surveillance on 39-year-old Anthony Lynne Esquaville when he fired a gun and struck the unmanned aerial vehicle, sheriff's officials said.

After the shooting, additional deputies and a SWAT team were called to the area and a "code red" was issued urging residents living in the area to shelter in place, officials said. Law enforcement also closed Dersch Road from Highway 44 to Ash Creek Road while they searched for Esquaville.

Law enforcement searched the area looking for Esquaville, but were unable to find him Thursday.

"Esquaville is considered to be armed and dangerous and residents are urged to remain vigilant," officials said in a news release. The sheriff's office said residents should call 911 if they see the man and not to attempt to contact him.

Esquaville was described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is wanted on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats and "numerous other felonies," according to the sheriff's office.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Deputies: Man who shot at Shasta sheriff's drone on the loose