Deputies: Armed man who was hit by car while making threats at Viera Regional Park dies

Brevard County deputies say a Titusville man who was hit by a car while threatening people with a gun at Viera Regional Park earlier this month has died.

33-year-old Devin Carroll had been hospitalized since the Nov. 3 incident.

It all began when deputies say Carroll was riding in a female friend’s car when he “became paranoid” that people were after him and pulled out a handgun.

The woman told deputies she pulled over in the area of Borasco Drive and ran from the car, at which point she heard a gunshot.

Deputies responded to where the car was stopped and found a single spent shell casing, but Carroll had already fled the area.

While investigating the initial scene, deputies received information that a man matching Carroll’s description was seen at Viera Regional Park, armed with a handgun and threatening people who were there to watch and participate in a sports event.

By the time deputies arrived at the park, Carroll was already incapacitated on the ground after having been struck by a car in the parking lot.

After speaking to the victims and witnesses at the park, deputies learned Carroll threatened several people with the gun directly as he went through the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, Carroll got into a car in the parking lot in an attempt to flee the area, but was unable to start it.

That’s when deputies say Carroll walked towards an oncoming vehicle and pointed his gun at the driver, who incapacitated Carroll by striking him with the car.

The driver remained on scene and has been cooperating with investigators. He will not be identified by the sheriff’s office.

Carroll was taken to the hospital where he remained until he died.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Agent Kevin Morris of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413.

