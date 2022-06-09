Deputies arrest 14-time convicted felon in Whatcom County

Deputies arrested a 14-time convicted felon Tuesday while responding to a reported drive-by shooting in Blaine, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10:30 p.m., several 911 callers reported shots fired in the 4600 block of Alderson Road.

Deputies responded to the area and spoke with residents who reported hearing four to five shots in rapid succession. Witnesses said the suspect, who was driving a silver Subaru Impreza, stopped and fired another shot, before they sped away westbound on Alderson Road

While deputies were interviewing these residents, the suspect vehicle was spotted near the intersection of Parkland Drive and Alderson Road.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP

Deputies stopped the vehicle in the 8100 block of Harborview Road and found three occupants inside. The driver of the vehicle and a passenger in the back seat both confirmed that the front seat passenger was the shooter.

Deputies identified the shooter as 38-year-old Shawn Noisey, who was confirmed to be a 14-time convicted felon following a criminal history check.

In a consent search of the vehicle, deputies located a loaded semi-automatic handgun under a seat, as well as a box containing 28 bullets of 9-millimeter ammunition on the front seat passenger floorboards.

The driver reported that Noisey handed him the gun to stash under the driver’s seat before their vehicle was stopped by deputies.

According to the sheriff’s office, Noisey is under active supervision by the Department of Corrections and is not allowed to purchase or own a firearm or ammunition.

Noisey was placed into custody and booked into the Whatcom County Jail for drive-by shooting and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.