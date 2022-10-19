Deputies arrest 18, including underage girls, during Biketoberfest prostitution crackdown

Deputies in Volusia County said they arrested 18 people during a crackdown on human trafficking and prostitution.

It all happened during last week’s Biketoberfest.

Deputies say two of the people arrested were underage girls.

“Even if these two teenage girls were the only cases we found, this operation would have been well worth the effort,” said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. “Visitors to our area who are in the market for this kind of exploitation need to know we’ll be out there undercover again and again.”

The sheriff says one of the girls is now with family.

The other went to juvy because there was a warrant out for her arrest.

