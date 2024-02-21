Deputies arrest 2 men accused of breaking, entering in Darke County

Two men were arrested after deputies found them allegedly going in and out of a shed in Darke County Tuesday night.

Darke County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 6:38 p.m. to the 300 block of Winbigler Street in Ansonia on initial reports of a breaking and entering complaint.

Upon arrival, they were told a pick-up truck was parked at the property and multiple people were seen going in and out of a shed on the property, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two men were found inside the shed. Deputies told them they did not have permission to be on the property and not remove anything.

A Darke County Sheriff’s Office K9 was also deployed to conduct a free air sniff on a truck which resulted in a positive alert. Deputies found a small amount of suspected methamphetamine.

Matthew Hall, 37, and Joshua Mitchell, 31, both from Ansonia, were arrested and booked in the Darke County Jail.

They are both facing a felony count of breaking and entering.