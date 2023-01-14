Deputies arrest 2 men in fatal shooting at The Plaza at Millenium condos

The Orange County Sheriff’s arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at The Plaza at Millenium condos last week.

Deputies arrested Jacquarius Legrand, 22, and Jaivien Elliott, 19, for their involvement in the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Carlos Moreno-Anarivia.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call on the 1900 block of Lake Atriums Circle around 11:10 p.m. on Jan. 7.

When deputies arrived, they found Moreno-Anarivia suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

Read: Man found shot, killed Saturday night in Orange County, deputies say

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read: Brrrr! Cold temps and freezing wind chills dominate weekend

Both Legrand and Elliot are being held in the Orange County Jail and charged with first-degree murder.

Read: Operation Viper: 8 arrested for trafficking venomous snakes in Florida

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.