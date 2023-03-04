Deputies arrest 2 coworkers of a man who was found dead in a Ga. hotel pool

Two people were arrested after being accused of killing their coworker at a hotel pool.

Camden County Sheriff officials said on March 1, law enforcement officials began investigating the drowning of 60-year-old Andre Cournoyer at the SureStay Hotel in St. Marys.

After retrieving surveillance video of the pool area, investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, St. Mary’s police Department and Naval Criminal Investigative Service observed two men and a woman at the pool when the drowning was believed to have occurred.

Authorities identified the two men as Cournoyer and Shane White and the woman as Brianna Quitugua.

According to the investigation, Cournoyer, White and Quitugua worked on the Kings Bay Naval Base for a contracted company.

After reviewing the footage, authorities arrested Quitugua and White after officials determined Cournoyer’s death was a homicide rather than a drowning.

White was charged with aggravated assault and felony murder.

Quitugua was charged with party to a crime for aggravated assault and party to a crime felony murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.

