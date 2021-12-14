Deputies arrest 2 Rutherford County middle school students on social media threat charges

Two Rutherford County middle school students arrested Monday face charges of making social media threats.

One of the students attends Blackman Middle and the other Whitworth-Buchanan Middle. Both will be taken to Juvenile Court, according to a press release from Lisa Marchesoni, a spokesperson with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

School Resource Officer Joey Vann arrested the Blackman Middle student on charges of sending out “Snap Chats” specifically directed to a group of fellow students, according to the press release.

“This was an isolated incident directed at a group of kids,” Vann said in the press release. “(Blackman Middle) Principal Dr. Amy Connifey-Marlin and the school administration and the SROs made sure the safety of the students was foremost."

Prior to deputies making the arrests, Connifey-Martin told parents that no social media threat was made against her school, according to a communication she sent them Sunday following a dance the night before.

"I’m sending you this to address an unfounded rumor that has been circulating on social media," Connifey-Martin's message said. "There have been no threats made against Blackman Middle School and no weapons were confiscated at last night’s dance, despite the rumors you may have heard. We did learn that a student, who was not at the dance, made an inappropriate comment on social media, but the comment did not mention Blackman Middle, the dance or any other school."

The social media threats did not involve injuries.

Deputies, however, have dealt with campus violence, including Sept. 14 after the stabbing of a Rocky Fork Middle student, who was treated and released from TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center in Smyrna. The sheriff's office charged another student with attempted first-degree murder in that case.

Murfreesboro officers also responded to Blackman Middle

Principal Connifey-Martin's message to parents assured them that "all the students are safe," and that the school would be addressing the situation with the student in question and his family.

Blackman Middle is a Rutherford County-operated school located in Murfreesboro.

The concerns led to Murfreesboro Police Department also sending officers to Blackman Middle to provide assistance to deputies, spokesperson Larry Flowers confirmed.

The SROs who are led by sheriff's Capt. Brad Harrison will investigate the social media threats until they reach a resolution, he said in the press release.

“People who do these threats against schools and students will be charged," Harrison said. “School safety is our priority. We consider the students at schools as our kids. We sure don’t want anything to happen to them. We want to ensure they have a safe learning environment.”

Social media threat made toward Riverdale HS

The sheriff's office arrested the student from Whitworth-Buchanan Middle on charges of making a social media threat toward Riverdale High.

“Detectives determined the threat was made to settle a social dispute, and there was never a real threat to harm any students at Riverdale High School,” Detective Will Pinson said in the press release.

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said in the press release that the SROs and other deputies are "very much concerned about safety in our schools and are constantly monitoring for any threats against students, teachers and staff."

Rutherford County Schools Director Bill Spurlock also complimented the deputies in the press release.

“We appreciate our strong partnership with the sheriff’s office and their quick response to investigate and resolve these non-credible but inappropriate social media comments made by students,” Spurlock said. “We also encourage parents to monitor their children’s activity on social media and report any inappropriate messages directly to the school administration or law enforcement, so we can intervene and respond immediately.”

Rutherford County Schools’ spokesman James Evans said the charged students also face disciplinary action from the district.

About SROs

Rutherford County Sheriff's Office when fully staffed seeks to provide at least one full-time school resource officer at each Rutherford County Schools campus. The sheriff's office provides two full-time SROs at the larger high schools. SROs have served district schools since 1993.

