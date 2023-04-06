Deputies arrest 2 Wofford Heights residents accused of robbing home

Apr. 5—Two Wofford Heights residents were arrested Thursday in connection to stealing items from a nearby home.

Kern County Sheriff's deputies went to the 600 block of Evans Road to conduct a probation check on Melissa Pearce, 38, and Morgan Gutschenritter, 35, when they found numerous items suspected to have been stolen from another home days earlier, a news release said.

Both were booked on suspicion of stealing items, conspiracy and disobeying a court order.