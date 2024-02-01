Deputies arrest 26-year-old man for burglary in Palm Desert, which prompted school lockout

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a 26-year-old man for burglary in Palm Desert on Wednesday, which appears to have prompted a lockout at a nearby elementary school after he attempted to flee.

Deputies responded to a burglary in progress in the 43-000 block of Elkhorn Trail, about a mile from the Palm Desert Country Club, at 1:41 p.m., the sheriff's department said. The suspect, identified as Mizahel Morales, of Palm Desert, fled before deputies arrived.

The sheriff's department said deputies determined Morales brandished a firearm and forced himself into someone's home. They found him at a nearby home and there were no reported injuries caused by the incident.

Gerald Ford Elementary School in Indian Wells, which is located less than a mile away from the country club, went on lockout status during the incident under the advice of the sheriff's department. It was lifted in the afternoon. A lockout means school buildings were temporarily locked and no one could enter or leave campus while instruction continued.

Morales was booked at the John Benoit Detention Center for burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, and violation of probation, the sheriff's department said.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Deputies arrest 26-year-old man for burglary in Palm Desert