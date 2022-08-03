Deputies arrest 3 after robbery, vehicle pursuit in Columbia County

A vehicle pursuit in Columbia County led to the arrest of three individuals on Tuesday, August 2.

The arrests were made in connection to a robbery that happened earlier at Dollar General on State Road 247 and County Road 240, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were given the description of a vehicle involved in the robbery and upon locating that vehicle they attempted to make a traffic stop.

The driver, later identified as Travice Davis, fled from the scene leading to a pursuit.

A deputy positioned himself ahead of the pursuit and laid out spike strips, which successfully deflated the tires of the suspects’ vehicle.

Davis and the vehicle’s other occupants, Kelvin Hubbard and Trenese Brown, were all subsequently arrested.

After they were all interviewed, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office charged Davis with robbery by sudden snatching as well as fleeing and eluding.

Hubbard was charged with accessory to robbery, and Brown was charged with violation of probation.

