‘We will find you:’ Deputies arrest 4 alleged gang members, seize drugs, guns and cash

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested four alleged gang members with violent criminal histories Thursday.

The arrests were part of the an operation to execute an outstanding warrant on a fugitive.

When they got to the location, deputies arrested four alleged gang members and discovered a stash of narcotics and firearms. Deputies seized about 10 pounds of suspected marijuana, prescription pills, several thousand dollars in cash, jewelry, guns and ammunition.

Of the guns they recovered, deputies said two were stolen and one was an illegal automatic pistol.

“Let me be clear, if you come to Fulton County with bad intentions, we will find you,” Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said. “I am proud of our deputies for getting these bad actors, their weapons, and drugs, off the streets.”