Deputies arrest I-45 pedestrian with gun, drugs

Jun. 3—Navarro County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man for public intoxication, and caught with a handgun, ecstasy, and cocaine June 2 after he was reported walking in the middle of IH-45, near mile marker 236.

According to Sheriff Elmer Tanner, Deputy Holmes and Sgt. Thurston found Antonio Dewayne Murphy, 39, to be very nervous and even physically shaking and stuttering his speech.

Sgt. Thurston smelled alcohol on him and the Deputies then patted him down and discovered a Crown Royal bag in his pocket, which held a 380 handgun and approximately 6.3 grams of MDMA, or ecstasy, and 7 grams of cocaine.

He was arrested immediately for public intoxication,and with previous felony convictions out of Dallas County, he was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by felon; possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than four grams, less than 400 grams; and possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams.

He remains in the custody of the Navarro County Jail on bonds totaling $50,500.

"Another good job by our Deputies of taking these illicit drugs and a weapon off the street," Tanner stated.