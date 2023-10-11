Deputies arrest 60-year-old man on suspicion of shooting victim left under south Sacramento bridge

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies have made an arrest in a south Sacramento homicide.

Richard Bradford, 60, was arrested Tuesday morning after detectives obtained a warrant.

Bradford is suspected of shooting and killing a man who was found dead under a bridge crossing Elder Creek in the 8200 block of Gerber Road, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. The overcrossing is a block east of Power Inn Center and Vineyard Square shopping centers.

Deputies responded to the scene at 4 p.m. Sunday after a pedestrian found the body and called 911. They found that the man had suffered a gunshot wound. Homicide detectives canvassed the scene for evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

No other details were released. Multiple attempts to learn the identity of the victim from the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office have been unsuccessful.

Bradford is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail and is ineligible for bail.