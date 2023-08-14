Deputies arrest 85-year-old man in fatal shooting at Palm Coast home

Police tape blocks the area of a recent shooting that killed one person on Blare Drive in Palm Coast Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

An 85-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder in the killing on Blare Drive in Palm Coast Monday morning, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Charles Kidd Jr., 85, was charged with second-degree murder and was being booked into the Flagler County jail on Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office stated.

Deputies received two calls about 5:50 a.m. Tuesday from the house at 20 Blare Drive. One was from Charles Kidd Jr. who told 911 operators that he had just shot a man inside his home.

Kidd Jr. is accused of shooting Mark Ruschmeier, 36. Ruschmeier resided in the Blare Drive residence with Kidd Jr. and his mother, who also called 911 about the shooting. Kidd Jr. is not the victim's biological father.

Kidd Jr. was transported to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Operations Center and was cooperative with investigators. "Detectives determined that there had been an argument in the home that resulted in Kidd Jr. shooting the victim," the release stated.

“This is an unfortunate situation for all,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Our detectives have worked tirelessly since early this morning to determine what happened, and an arrest was made in less than 12 hours.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Palm Coast man, 85, arrested in fatal shooting at Blare Drive home