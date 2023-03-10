Deputies arrest alleged repeat car thief in Spanaway

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an alleged repeat car thief in Spanaway on March 1, said the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

At 7 a.m. on March 1, a deputy was sent to a suspicious car in the area of 170th Street East and 6th Avenue East in Spanaway. The 911 caller said that a white man was slumped over in the driver’s seat of a blue Hyundai Elantra.

When the deputy got there, he recognized the car from a theft report he took on Feb. 27.

The driver woke up and when he saw the deputy, immediately recklessly sped away. The deputy couldn’t chase him since car theft is not a pursuable offense.

An hour later, dispatch told the deputy that the car was now parked at a grocery store in the 15800 block of Pacific Avenue South and that the driver was once again slumped over.

When deputies got there, the man wasn’t in the car. Deputies thought the man likely went through the store and out the back exit to get away from deputies, so they drove to the back of the store.

Sure enough, the man was back there and ran as soon as he saw the deputies.

Deputies chased him down and took him into custody. He had pliers in his pocket that are commonly used to start Kia and Hyundai cars that don’t have engine immobilizers, like the one he was driving earlier.

The 30-year-old man was booked into jail and prosecutors charged him with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. Bail was set at $10,000.

He also had a bench warrant for a car theft that happened in Tacoma in December. Bail was also set at $10,000 for that case.

Deputies later served a search warrant on the stolen car and found a pistol case, a pistol magazine, assorted ammunition, bolt cutters, a crowbar, stolen mail, and other property - likely stolen. Property crimes investigators will follow up to see if the items were listed in any recent burglary reports.



