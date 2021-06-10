Deputies arrest armed man accused of online solicitation of child

Jun. 10—A team of Henderson County Sheriff's Office Investigators and Deputies arrested an armed man for online solicitation of a child after they breached his home Tuesday.

James Bond, 50, was arrested in the 100 block of Chapperall Drive and was also charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and stalking.

According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, officers approached the home, announced their presence and eventually breached the door to gain entry.

Inside, they found the suspect armed with a rifle. He reportedly pointed the loaded weapon at one of investigators, but eventually surrendered.

He was booked into the Henderson County Jail and held on bonds totaling $450,000.

Investigator Cayce Hampton obtained a search warrant from 392nd District Judge Scott McKee to initiate the arrest.

Athens man arrested for drugs

From Staff Reports

In other developments, Deputies Wednesday arrested of a man in Athens with valium and methamphetamine. Lester Clayton Stacks, 60, was caught with the drugs after 2:30 a.m. at the intersection at Highway 175.

According to Sheriff Hillhouse, Deputy Jonathan Barrios was monitoring the area known for drug activity when he spotted the suspect along with another subject searching outside with flashlights.

As the Deputy approached, the men stopped their search and Stacks surrendered the valium — classified as a dangerous drug — and the meth.

He was taken to the Henderson County Jail where he faces felony charges for possession of the illegal drugs.