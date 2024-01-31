Deputies arrest armed suspect after he allegedly threatened his wife

Jan. 31—A man described in court documents as possibly suffering from a mental health crisis is behind bars after authorities arrested him with multiple loaded firearms, including an AR-15 rifle, on U.S. 2 in Kalispell on Saturday.

Steven Piper Ellis, 40, faces one felony count of intimidation in Flathead County District Court following the Jan. 27 incident. Held in county jail with bail set at $60,000, he is expected to appear before Judge Amy Eddy on Feb. 13 for his arraignment.

Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies began looking for Ellis after his wife reported him as suffering from a "schizophrenic issue" in their home about 3:53 a.m., court documents said. She said he gathered up his firearms and threatened to kill her if she refused to join him, court documents alleged.

Ellis' wife later told investigators that she awoke to him moving around the bedroom with a flashlight, saying that "The cops are coming," according to court documents. He told her they needed to leave while packing a bag with what she believed was ammunition. As he prepared to depart a little later on, she saw him grab his backpack and a rifle, court documents said.

"You're [expletive] coming with me or I'm gonna shoot you," he allegedly told her.

Trying to calm him, she joined him at the door, but closed and locked it behind him, according to court documents. She called 911 soon after, concerned that he would follow through with the threat.

Deputies crossed paths with Ellis while he was driving his green 1997 Dodge Ram headed east on U.S. 2 and pulled him over near the intersection with Appleway Drive. After arresting Ellis, authorities recovered two handguns and an AR-15 rifle as well as several rounds of ammunition in his backpack, according to court documents.

Both the rifle and a Ruger handgun allegedly had a round chambered.

Felony intimidation is punishable by up to 10 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

