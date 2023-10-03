Deputies arrest attempted murder suspect while serving search warrants

Oct. 2—Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder during the service of multiple search warrants in Wasco on Friday.

Deputies arrested Adrian Oliva, 20, the suspect in a shooting that left two victims injured. Oliva had a felony warrant for attempted homicide and conspiracy, according to a KCSO news release.

Angel Villa, 21, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm. Elija Gonzalez, 32, was arrested on suspicion of numerous weapons and narcotics violations, KCSO reported.

Deputies seized five firearms, ammunition, high-capacity magazines and about five ounces of suspected cocaine during the service of search warrants at residences in the 2800 block of Broadway Street and 2600 block of Spruce Ave in Wasco.

Deputies ask that anyone with information call 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.