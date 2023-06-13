Deputies arrest boy and girl who pointed gun at them

Jun. 13—This story was updated from an earlier version with new information provided by the Glynn County Sheriff's Office.

Glynn County deputies serving an eviction notice Tuesday arrested a juvenile boy and girl who pointed a gun at the deputies and scuffled with them before both were detained, a release from the Glynn County Sheriff's office said.

The incident occurred at around 10 a.m. Tuesday when two deputies serving a dispossessory warrant approached two juveniles who were allegedly sitting on a front porch at Glynn Villa Homes, across from Glynn Academy, smoking marijuana, Sheriff Neal Jump said.

"The male was ordered some instructions by a deputy and he failed to comply, then he came at the deputy," Jump said.

The female followed suit and began hitting the deputies as they struggled to detain the boy, the release said.

During the scuffle, the boy was able to get a loaded, small, black Taurus semi-automatic handgun out of his pants and slid it to the female. She then picked up the gun and pointed at the deputies, Jump said.

"The focus then was on the female who was now in possession of the firearm," the press release said.

As one deputy struggled with the boy, the other deputy pulled his weapon and told the girl to drop the gun. Instead, she turned around began to walk away with the gun still in hand, the release said.

The boy was able to break away and run from the deputies, but was arrested a short time later with help from the Brunswick Police Department. The girl was arrested after a brief struggle as well, the release said.

Neither juvenile was injured and no shots were fired during the incident. Both deputies were treated for minor injuries.

One of the juveniles was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Both juveniles were charged with felony obstruction of officers by use of violence, possession of a handgun while being under 18, and possession of a handgun within 1,000 feet of a school safety zone.

"The deputies used restraint and were able to get the situation under control without further incident," Jump said.

The incident also prompted a code yellow partial lockdown at Glynn Academy where some summer staff was working and where a Glynn Academy football camp was being held.

"We thank the Brunswick Police Department and the Glynn County School Police for their assistance during this incident," the press release said.