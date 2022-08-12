Deputies arrest burglary, arson suspect

Aug. 12—A rash of burglaries and one arson case now has a Laurel man facing numerous charges.

Shannon Hoskins, 37, of Slate Lick Church Road in London, was arrested by Laurel Sheriff's deputies after video surveillance at one residence picked up the license tag number of the vehicle involved in a burglary.

When deputies and detectives ran the tag number, it led them to Hoskins' residence. There they discovered numerous stolen items from different burglaries that took place during the month of July. The burglaries, according to the Sheriff's Office Facebook page, took place at residences on Muncie McQueen Road, Winding Blade Road and Mitchell Creek Road. The site of the arson was not identified in the Facebook post.

Stolen items found at Hoskins' residence on Slate Lick Church Road, five miles east of London, included a weedeater, case knives, tackle boxes, fishing poles, power tools, a spy point camera and a chainsaw.

Hoskins is charged with first-degree arson, first-degree burglary, three counts of third-degree burglary, and receiving stolen property. His bond for the receiving stolen property is listed on the Laurel County Correctional Center as $25,000 cash, with another $5,000 cash bond set for first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense. According to the jail's website, bond is pending on the burglary and arson charges and Hoskins is set for a hearing in Laurel District Court on August 19.