Deputies arrest cat cruelty suspect in Hamilton abuse case

Feb. 6—A day after a reward was announced for the identification of a suspect in a Hamilton cat animal cruelty case, a man was located and arrested, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Based on a tip from a concerned citizen, the suspect, Zhean Bai, 27, was located at his residence in Oxford. He faces charges of prohibitions concerning companion animals, and breaking and entering, both fifth-degree felonies.

Earlier in the day, Capt. Rick Bucheit had confirmed a man was detained at Oxford West Apartments on Ogden Court on Tuesday and transported with a deputy for questioning.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office last week took to social media to identify a man who appears to capture a cat then slam it to the ground at a Hamilton apartment complex, causing the animal grave injuries.

The incident happened at 9 p.m. Jan. 24 at Indian Springs apartments on Hampshire Drive. The cat was found by deputy dog wardens behind the complex and had to be euthanized.

On Monday, the BCSO released new photos of the suspect, saying that he returned to the apartment complex early last week and appeared to be looking at the cameras.

In the new photos of the suspect, he is wearing the same coat and shoes, but has a recent haircut, according to the BCSO.

The sheriff's office is now offering a $250 reward for information leading to a positive identification. Information should be submitted to Deputy Dog Warden Burkett at 513-887-PAWS (7297) ext. 3, or email dogwarden@butlersheriff.org.

Jones said last week the man is seen on video chasing the cat into the building stairwell and is "seen in the video capturing the cat in the trash bag, then slams it hard to the ground."

The injured cat was dumped behind the building. The cat was alive, but suffered a fractured pelvis and spine and had to be euthanized.