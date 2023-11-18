Deputies arrest convicted felon wanted on suspicion of robbing two stores in Apple Valley

Sheriff’s deputies reported the arrest of a convicted felon on suspicion of recently robbing a 7-Eleven and Dollar General in Apple Valley.

Sheriff’s deputies reported the arrest of a convicted felon on suspicion of recently robbing a 7-Eleven and Dollar General in Apple Valley.

The suspect who was arrested was identified as Lance Everett Miles, 40, Apple Valley, sheriff’s officials reported.

Apple Valley sheriff’s officials stated that at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, an employee at Dollar General, located at 20834 Bear Valley Road, reported a robbery.

The employee said that during the robbery, a Black male adult pointed a handgun at him and demanded cigarettes and money.

Deputies who investigated the robbery then forwarded the case to the detective division.

7-11 robbed

Then, at around 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, an employee at 7-11, located at 21718 Bear Valley Road, reported a robbery where a Black male adult pointed a gun at him and demanded money, police reported.

Deputies Ryan Grissom and Tyler Loup with the Apple Valley sheriff’s multiple enforcement team assumed the investigation.

Deputies were then able to identify the suspect in both robberies as Miles, sheriff’s officials reported.

Sheriff’s deputies reported the arrest of a convicted felon on suspicion of recently robbing a 7-Eleven and Dollar General in Apple Valley.

Search warrant

On Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, a search warrant was obtained for Miles’ residence in the 21000 block of Sandia Road in Apple Valley.

That same day, the sheriff’s specialized enforcement division assisted Apple Valley detectives with the service of the warrant.

During the service of the search warrant, items confirming Miles as the suspect in both robberies were located, according to sheriff’s officials.

Miles was also found to be a convicted felon, and prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm. Miles was arrested and transported to the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, with bail set at $135,000, according to sheriff's officials.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Grissom or Deputy Loup with the Apple Valley sheriff’s station at 760-240-7400 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Deputies arrest convicted felon in Apple Valley