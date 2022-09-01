Deputies arrest Delaware man in disturbance complaint

Sep. 1—CUMBERLAND — Alleged threats to citizens early Wednesday evening led to the arrest of a Delaware man in the area of McMullen Highway and state Route 956, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

John Patrick Kealey, 43, was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct following the 6:05 p.m. incident.

Kealey, who shows a Wilminton, Delaware address in eletronic court records, remained jailed Thursday in lieu of $2,500 bond following bail review by a district court judge.

Police said the arrest was made after deputies conducted an investigation in which Kealey allegedly attempted to strike one of the deputies.