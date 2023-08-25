Deputies make arrest in Deltona robberies involving 'Scream' mask and rifle

A Volusia sheriff's deputy and K-9 responded to the scene of an armed robbery at a Circle K in Deltona on Sunday, Aug. 20, as seen here in this image from the deputy's body camera.

A 21-year-old Deltona man is facing a pair of armed robbery charges after investigators found a "Scream" mask and a victim's wallet in the suspect's trash, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Andre Lee-Quan Parker was arrested Thursday and booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail at about 7 p.m. on $60,000 bail, records show.

During the investigation, deputies also recovered from Parker's trash blue latex gloves and items of clothing, which the robbery victims described the suspect as wearing

A Deltona man is accused of donning a Ghostface mask, like the one pictured here, from the "Scream" horror movie franchise while committing armed robberies, according to law enforcement.

Parker is accused of committing two armed robberies at adjacent businesses, according to the sheriff's office. One last Friday night at Pizza Hut, 1894 Providence Blvd., and the other early Sunday at Circle K, 1805 Elkcam Blvd.

While executing a search warrant on Parker's home Thursday, deputies found a backpack with an HK .22 caliber rifle, ammunition and more latex gloves inside, according to the sheriff's office.

