Deputies make arrest after ‘disturbing’ video shows juvenile attacking calf

Deputies have made an arrest after a “disturbing” social media video showed a juvenile attacking an animal in Mercer County.

On Tuesday, dispatchers recieved a call from a citizen reporting that there is a video circulating involving a juvenile doing “cruel acts” to a young calf at a farm Marion Township, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation began into the incident and multiple juvenile suspects have been identified, the sheriff’s office said.

One of the juveniles is in custody.

The sheriff’s office says the farmer was unaware of the incident taking place on his property and is fully cooperating with law enforcement.

Due to the suspects being juveniles, their names have not been released.

The report is being reviewed by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office in its entirety with the possibility of formal charges being filed on those involved, according to the sheriff’s office.