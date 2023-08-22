Deputies arrest felon after standoff at Olympia apartment complex

Thurston County deputies arrested a felon after a standoff at a West Olympia apartment complex Monday.

The man was arrested in December 2022 after fleeing from a stolen car and then trying to break into a home, according to the sheriff’s office.

While the man was being evaluated at the hospital before going to jail, he attacked a deputy and then escaped.

On Aug. 4, Thurston County deputies tried to arrest the man, who by then had warrants for escape, assault, burglary, and auto theft. They said he fled in a car and got away from deputies by driving the wrong way on Interstate 5.

On Monday, the man was found in a West Olympia apartment by the Thurston County Narcotics Task Force. He barricaded himself inside a unit, and more deputies, Olympia Police officers and Olympia PD’s K-9 Baxx were called to the scene.

Eventually, the man surrendered after nearly an hour of negotiations. He was booked into the Thurston County Jail.

A car in the apartment parking lot that the man was associated with was stolen.

He has felony convictions for eluding a police vehicle and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.