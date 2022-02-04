Deputies arrest Flagstaff man suspected of DUI, causing wrong-way crash

A Flagstaff man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing a wrong-way crash on Thursday near Townsend-Winona and Hutton Ranch roads.

Michael Siffert, 52, is suspected of driving under the influence, according to Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

The incident was reported around 11:21 a.m., involving two vehicles, according to Coconino County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses told deputies that the driver of one of the vehicles was driving in the opposite direction on Townsend-Winona Road and collided with another vehicle.

The wrong-way driver, identified as Siffert, was taken to Flagstaff Medical Center for evaluation after the accident. The other driver declined medical attention, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies searched Siffert's car on scene and discovered "drug paraphernalia, illegal drugs and illegally manufactured weaponry inside," according to the sheriff's office.

Siffert was booked into the Coconino County Sheriff's Detention Center and faces charges of reckless driving, endangerment, aggravated DUI wrong-way driving and possession of drugs and weapons.

An investigation is underway.

Reach breaking news intern Jane Florance at jflorance@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @Florance_Jane.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Flagstaff man suspected of DUI arrested after wrong-way crash