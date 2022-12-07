Deputies arrest Fort Pierce man suspected in Stuart shooting

MARTIN COUNTY — Martin County Sheriff's deputies Tuesday arrested a man suspected in connection with a shooting that injured another man's leg in Stuart.

Ri'Ahj Thomas, 20, of Fort Pierce, entered a unit at the Crossings at Indian Run Apartments off Southeast Indian Street with four other people and shot a man in the leg Saturday, according to Stuart police.

Charges related to the Saturday shooting are forthcoming for Thomas, Stuart police said, and he is being held on separate armed robbery charges.

Police: One person shot, suspect at large after Saturday incident at Stuart apartment complex

Community mourns loss: Wallaces remembered for helpfulness as new details in Stuart double homicide released

Police have searched for Thomas since Saturday.

Martin County Sheriff's deputies and a U.S. Marshals Task Force found and arrested Thomas at a Martin County home.

"Thomas is wanted in connection to multiple crimes including robbery, tampering with a witness and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon," the sheriff's office said on social media.

Details related to those alleged crimes were not immediately clear.

He is in custody at Martin County Jail on no bond, according to Stuart police.

Mauricio La Plante is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm focusing on Martin County. Follow him on Twitter @mslaplantenews or email him at Mauricio.LaPlante@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Ri'ahj Thomas, suspect in Stuart shooting, arrested in Martin County