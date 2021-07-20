Deputies arrest fugitive with meth

Jul. 20—Henderson County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a fugitive charged with dealing methamphetamine.

Kelly Ray Clark, 35, was stopped for a traffic violation just before 2 a.m. Monday, when Deputy Jonathan Barrios noticed his nervous behavior. The suspect's voice was cracking, and he refused to make eye contact.

A subsequent search of the vehicle stopped on Jonathan Street in Athens revealed the meth, marijuana, digital scales, and several empty bags for distribution.

When Barrios ran Clark's name, he was found to be wanted for a parole violation.

He was taken to the Henderson County Jail where he was charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, less than 200, grams, possession of marijuana, less than two ounces, and the parole warrant.