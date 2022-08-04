Deputies arrest heroin trafficker

Aug. 4—LENOIR — A Morganton woman has been arrested for drug trafficking after a K-9 alerted deputies of the presence of narcotics.

Amber Dawn Harris, 35, of 5649 Wallace Road in Morganton was arrested and charged with trafficking in heroin. She was placed in the Caldwell Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

On Wednesday, Aug. 3, at approximately 11 a.m., Harris was stopped while driving a 1995 Toyota Camry on Cajah Mountain Road in Lenoir. During the interaction, a Caldwell County Sheriff's Office K-9 alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle by narcotic agents revealed approximately 10 grams of heroin and 1 gram of methamphetamine. The drugs seized during the investigation has a total street value of $1,700 according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines.

"We are continuing to be aggressive on our drug campaign; we are not letting up," said Sheriff Alan C. Jones.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office is always in search of any information involving the use and distribution of illegal controlled substances. A concerned citizen's information and assistance will be kept confidential. If you have any information concerning illegal drug activity in Caldwell County, please contact the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office I.C.E. Unit at 828-757-1178; Lenoir Police Department's Narcotics Division at 828-757-2145; Hudson Police Department at 828-728-5021; Granite Falls Police Department at 828-396-3358; or Caldwell County Crimestoppers at 828-758-8300.