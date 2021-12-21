Deputies arrest juvenile suspect for homicide

Dec. 21—The Navarro County Sheriff's Office arrested a juvenile suspect in the homicide of a 65-year-old man Tuesday near the Brushie Prairie community.

According to a press release by Sheriff Elmer Tanner, deputies responded to the reported homicide around 1:40 a.m. Dec. 21 at a home in the 17000 block of NWCR 3322 in Frost.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the deceased man who appeared to be the victim of homicidal violence. The NCSO patrol division, working jointly with its criminal investigation division quickly identified and arrested a juvenile suspect.

"The case is cleared by arrest but remains under investigation with no further details available at this time," Tanner stated.