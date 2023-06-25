Deputies arrest Lakewood man accused of setting his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire

A Lakewood man is accused of burning down his ex-girlfriend’s home in Olalla.

Police say he texted the woman Thursday night around 8 p.m. and threatened to burn down her trailer.

The text said: “I am at the trailer. I’m going to burn it down with me in it.”

Then he did it.

The woman was called by a neighbor saying her home was on fire. Eyewitnesses later told deputies they saw the man, described as the woman’s former boyfriend, running from the trailer while it was on fire. A Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office K9 sniffed the man out.

Deputies found the man and booked him into the Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of arson and burglary, domestic violence.

A Kitsap Fire Marshal said it looked like the fire started in the living room.



