Deputies arrest Las Vegas residents in Palm Desert after alleged break-in attempt

Sheriff's deputies arrested two Las Vegas residents in Palm Desert on Tuesday on drugs and weapons charges after they allegedly tried to break into a home that night.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a press release that deputies responded to a residential panic alarm in the 74-300 block of Xavier Court in Palm Desert around 9:52 p.m. The homeowner told deputies there had been two people at her front door, trying to get inside.

Deputies later located the suspects — Jason Negron, 41, and Hope Etsitty, 46. Officers determined both were under the influence of a controlled substance and searched their car, the department said.

The department said Negron and Etsitty were arrested and deputies located about 8 grams of ecstasy, two loaded and unregistered revolvers, a loaded and unregistered handgun, ammunition and prohibited weapons.

Negron is facing charges that include possessing a controlled substance, driving without a license, and possessing a loaded firearm, while Etsitty is facing charges that include possessing a controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and possessing a loaded firearm, jail records show.

Both posted $5,000 bail and are scheduled to appear at the Larson Justice Center on Jan. 3 at 7:30 a.m.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Desert: 2 arrested on drugs, weapons charges