Deputies arrest Las Vegas residents in Palm Desert after alleged break-in attempt

Ani Gasparyan, Palm Springs Desert Sun
·1 min read

Sheriff's deputies arrested two Las Vegas residents in Palm Desert on Tuesday on drugs and weapons charges after they allegedly tried to break into a home that night.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a press release that deputies responded to a residential panic alarm in the 74-300 block of Xavier Court in Palm Desert around 9:52 p.m. The homeowner told deputies there had been two people at her front door, trying to get inside.

Deputies later located the suspects — Jason Negron, 41, and Hope Etsitty, 46. Officers determined both were under the influence of a controlled substance and searched their car, the department said.

The department said Negron and Etsitty were arrested and deputies located about 8 grams of ecstasy, two loaded and unregistered revolvers, a loaded and unregistered handgun, ammunition and prohibited weapons.

Negron is facing charges that include possessing a controlled substance, driving without a license, and possessing a loaded firearm, while Etsitty is facing charges that include possessing a controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and possessing a loaded firearm, jail records show.

Both posted $5,000 bail and are scheduled to appear at the Larson Justice Center on Jan. 3 at 7:30 a.m.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Desert: 2 arrested on drugs, weapons charges

Recommended Stories