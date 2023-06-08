Deputies arrest man accused of breaking into cars in his neighborhood

A Gainesville man accused of breaking into cars in his neighborhood was arrested Monday.

While investigating two cars that had been broken into at the same home on Antioch Lane, deputies identified Joseph Phillip Morone, 26, as a suspect.

They arrested him later that morning at his home on Antioch Campground Road.

According to their initial investigation, deputies say Morone broke into three additional vehicles in the neighborhood between June 1 and 5.

According to investigators, Morone took cash and gift cards during the crimes with an estimated total of more than $300.

Morone is charged with a total of five felony counts of entering auto.

He is being held at the Hall County Jail on a $28,500 bond.

