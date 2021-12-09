Deputies arrest man accused of escaping ambulance, stealing truck in Lexington, SC

An hours-long manhunt has ended for a man the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has accused of escaping police custody and stealing a pickup truck.

Daniel Hill III was arrested a second time Wednesday after a SWAT team located him at a home that night on Lawrence Drive, the sheriff’s office tweeted.

#BREAKING: Hill is in custody. SWAT deputies entered the home off Lawrence Drive and arrested him without incident. Information on charges will be released Thursday. — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) December 9, 2021

The sheriff’s department said Hill was first arrested Wednesday morning on multiple warrants for drug-related charges, resisting arrest and failure to stop for blue lights. Hill was taken to a hospital to make sure he was not injured during the arrest, the department said.

A department spokesman said Hill broke free and escaped from the ambulance, leading to a search for him in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Leaphart Road. There, the sheriff’s department said Hill allegedly stole a burgundy Ford F350 pickup truck with a gun inside. The truck was later found near Sunset Drive and Interstate 20, off Southwood Drive in Red Bank, the department tweeted.

A tweet from the department said Hill was picked up by someone in the Red Bank area but was later located Wednesday night and arrested by SWAT officers in a home near Lawrence Road, according to the sheriff’s department.

He was still in handcuffs and made no threats, the department said.